Poultry Days still selling chicken dinners

VERSAILLES — The Poultry Days board is committed to selling chicken or providing a full refund. In the unfortunate event that restrictions prevent the sale of chicken, all pre-sale bulk orders will be 100% refundable. There will not be refunds if chicken sales are conducted the weekend of Aug. 14.

For 2020, bulk chicken can be purchased online at versaillespoultrydays.com. Chicken will be sold in coolers of 20 halves for $130. After placing your an online, present the receipt in the walk-thru or drive-thru chicken lines to receive your chicken. All orders for bulk chicken must be placed by July 27.

Also new for 2020, the festival is offering a Business Lunch Special on Friday, Aug. 14. Anyone who purchases a minimum of two coolers of chicken can have their order delivered courtesy of Poultry Days. Business Lunch Special chicken will be delivered by noon on Aug. 14 within 25 miles of Versailles. This includes Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Minster, New Bremen and Piqua.

Poultry Days will be following all local and state guidance when assembling and distributing chicken dinners as it relates to the health and safety of guests. Contact Poultry Days at vpdchickenline@gmail.com with questions.