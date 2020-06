Cooper Echols, of Sidney, got “flocked” for his 12th birthday. His family filled his yard with pink flamingos and then held a surprise birthday parade was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper Echols, of Sidney, got “flocked” for his 12th birthday. His family filled his yard with pink flamingos and then held a surprise birthday parade was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_3083.jpg Cooper Echols, of Sidney, got “flocked” for his 12th birthday. His family filled his yard with pink flamingos and then held a surprise birthday parade was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amy Chupp |Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_3084.jpg Amy Chupp |Sidney Daily News