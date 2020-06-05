Airport construction nearing completion

NEW KNOXVILLE – As the construction of the new Neil Armstrong airport terminal nears completion, a contract was awarded for furniture.

The Auglaize County Commissioners agreed to award a $38,975 contract to Celina-based Four U Office to purchase new furniture. Innovative Office Solutions of Maria Stein, Ohio, was the other bidder, offering $46,990 to furnish the terminal.

The furniture is expected to be delivered in time for the opening of the new $1,697,000 terminal outside of New Knoxville, Ohio.

According to airport manager Ted Bergstrom, the terminal project will be completed in mid-August, rather than June. He said overall construction of the terminal has had some delays, which included COVID-19 down days and the discovery of poor soils in the construction area.

Construction on the new terminal began with the demolition in November 2019 of the old terminal building by contractor Baumer Construction. By mid-December the foundation was laid.

Bergstrom said at this point, the walls are enclosed and windows put in so interior finish work can proceed. Work is also being done to finish the exterior’s brick and metal finishes.

Once completed, the new 4,300 square foot building will have a main lobby, manager’s office, conference room, kitchen and pilot/flight planning lounge. An 1,800 square foot basement will be available for storage. There also will be a new parking lot.

The 140 acre Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Airport has two runways. Bergstrom said they have seen a sharp reduction in flights due to COVID-18 restrictions, with a 50% decline in charters and 25% decline in private owner flights.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

