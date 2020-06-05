Bremenfest Committee cancels summer festival

NEW BREMEN — The 2020 Bremenfest Committee has announced that this year’s festival is canceled due to the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“After considering all the rules and regulations that will play a part in this event, our committee has decided that for the heath and safety of our community, it would be in the best interest to cancel. This was a very difficult decision and we hope everyone understands,” a post on the Bremenfest Facebook page said. “We would like to encourage everyone who typically comes up and supports our festival to please support our local businesses. These business have sponsored us for many years and are one reason we are able to give back. Let’s show them love and support.”

The Bremenfest Committee has reached out to the Pumpkinfest Committee to offer their assistance with the annual festival, if any is needed. They look forward to hosting Bremenfest in 2021.

Below is a list of events that regularly take place in Shelby County and the surrounding areas, and their status as of deadline on Friday, June 5, 2020:

• The Vietnam Travelling Wall, originally planned to be on display in Custenborder Park Monday, May 11, through Sunday, May 17, has been postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic.

• All events scheduled at Lake Loramie State Park after May 31 are currently still happening as planned but are subject to be canceled or postponed depending on how the concerns surrounding COVID-19 develop. The campgrounds are open but campers must make reservations ahead of time in order to camp. Reservations can be made online at reserveohio.com or by calling 866-644-6727. Fishing tournaments, boating and hiking can take place so long as social distancing is enforced. More information on camping guidelines at Lake Loramie State Park can be found at lakeloramieia.com.

• Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides charity walk, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 17, has been canceled. A virtual walk will be held Friday, June 5, and teams still can participate by going for a walk in their neighborhood, taking a bike ride or hopping on a treadmill, all while practicing social distancing.

• Airstream has rescheduled Alumapalooza for Sunday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 13. The annual Airstream Fine Arts Invitational has been postponed until further notice.

• Botkins Carousel has been canceled. The event originally was planned for Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14.

• The 69th annual Versailles Poultry Days Festival has been rescheduled for the weekend of Aug. 14. The event originally was scheduled for June 12 through June 14.

• The Tipp City Canal Music Fest, originally scheduled for June 13, has been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The festival will return June 12, 2021, with tributes to Def Leppard and Journey.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County have postponed the Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K to Thursday, Aug. 6.

• Anna Homecoming, originally planned for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, has been canceled.

• Houston Community Classics Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, has been canceled.

• Maria Stein Country Fest, originally planned for Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28, has been canceled.

• The New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration is still planned for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. The event committee will make a decision on a possible postponement at a later date.

• The Holy Angels Parish Picnic has been canceled.

• The Fort Loramie Liberty Days Festival has been canceled.

• The Sidney City Fourth of July Celebration will still include fireworks and a concert performed by the Sidney Civic Band, but the parade and other activities have been canceled. Decisions on further cancellations will be made by mid-June.

• Country Concert 2020 has been postponed until July 2021.

• The Kettlersville/Van Buren Fire Department Festival is still planned for Saturday, July 18. Any decisions to cancel or postpone will be made at the July fire meeting, held the first week in July.

• The New Bremen Fireman’s Picnic, scheduled for Saturday, July 25, is still proceeding as planned. Any decisions to cancel or postpone the event will be made by mid-June.

• Bremenfest 2020 has been canceled.

• Relay for Life of Shelby County is still set for Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8. A decision to postpone the relay will be made by early June. Currently, the quarter auction originally scheduled for Thursday, April 21, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 23.

• The Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow is still planned for Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16. Any decisions to cancel or postpone will be made by mid-July.

• The third annual Y-Fest, held by the Shelby County YMCA, is planned for early September. Any decisions to cancel or postpone will be made at a later date, depending on how the response to COVID-19 concerns develops.

The list of event cancellations in Shelby County was compiled by Blythe Alspaugh. Anyone with information on event cancellations or postponements can email her at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

