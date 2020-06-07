People sit on a pickup truck as they watch Jumanji The Next Level at the Sidney Auto-Vue Drive-In Theatre on Friday, June 5. Friday was the drive-in’s season opening. The drive-in has a table setup against the concession door so people can pick-up their food without going into the building helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vehicles are also being spread apart.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Drive-in opens for the season
