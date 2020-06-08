Real estate tax bills mailed

SIDNEY — Shelby County Treasurer John E. Coffield announced second half real estate tax bills were mailed June 8. The due date for payment of these bills will be July 20.

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” Coffield said, “I have made the decision to keep the Shelby County Treasurer’s Office closed to the general public through the second half due date of July 20, 2020. My No. 1 priority is the health, safety and well-being of my employees and the public at large. Due to the confined spaces in the elevators, stairwell and hallway, it is virtually impossible to practice social distancing. There is no reason to unnecessarily risk people’s health.”

Coffield continued, “Virtually all transactions can be handled through the U.S. Postal Service or online. We are also available to answer questions by telephone, however, we cannot accept credit card payments over the phone. We will continue to work our normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays. The preferred method of paying your taxes is by personal check through the U.S. mail. You can also drop off your payment in the night drop located just outside the main doors of the Shelby County Annex. We also accept money orders or cashier’s checks. Checks or money orders can be made payable to John E. Coffield, Shelby County Treasurer. Cash is highly discouraged.

“In addition, you can also make your payment online at www.shelbycountytreasurers.com and clicking on the Click to Pay Now button. This will direct you to our third party vendor GovPayNet. Then just follow the instructions,” Coffield said. “When using your credit or debit card, the taxpayer is responsible for the credit/debit card convenience fee of 2.25%. However, the cost of an eCheck is just a flat $1.25. If using your bank’s online bill-pay, please use your 12-digit parcel number as your account number.

“If you desire to have your bill stamped paid, please send your entire bill along with a self addressed stamped envelope. We will stamp the top half of your bill and return it to you. Your check does constitute a valid receipt. If you feel you have an exceptional circumstance and must come to the office in person, you need to call this office to make an appointment. You will also need to wear a mask and have your temperature taken by the on-duty sheriff’s deputy.”

Any payment received with a July 20 postmark or before will not receive a penalty.

“If you have a change of mailing address or do not receive a bill, please contact our office,” Coffield said. “Failure to receive a bill does not excuse you from paying the taxes due nor relieve you of the mandatory penalty and/or interest.”

The Treasurer’s Office offers pre-payment of future taxes and can debit a checking account for payments, whether they are bi-annually or monthly. An agreement will need to be signed.

For taxpayers 65 and older, or permanently disabled, there is a homestead reduction. This also applies to some military veterans who are 100% disabled. Anyone with questions should contact the Shelby County Auditor’s Office. One also can apply for the owner occupied credit through the Auditor’s Office.

Active military personnel are allowed an extension of time for payment of real estate and manufactured home tax according to House Bill 390. This application is in the Treasurer’s Office.

The mailing address for the Treasurer’s Office is 129 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365. Anyone with questions may call 937-498-7281 or visit the website at www.shelbycountytreasurer.com. Residents also may email the office at TreasOffice@shelbycountytreasurer.com.