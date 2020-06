ANGOLA, Ind. – Students from Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 term.

To earn president’s list honors, these students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

The following area students were named to the president’s list:

• Jacob Caldwell, of Conover, majoring in mechanical engineering

• Emilie Carter, of Sidney, majoring in psychology