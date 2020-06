BEXLEY – Capital University conferred degrees on nearly 600 graduates during the 2019-20 year.

The 170th commencement ceremony was postponed due to restrictions on large gatherings put in place because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Among the graduates were Camryn Hoehne, of Maplewood, Kassandra Lee, of Piqua, Michael Molaskey, of New Bremen, and Olivia Quinter, of Fort Loramie.