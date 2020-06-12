125 Years

June 12, 1895

The Spring meeting of the Sidney Driving club opened on the fairgrounds this afternoon. There was a good attendance for the first day and a large number of horses entered in the four events.

———

Telephone instruments have been placed in the waterworks station, Charles Timeus grocery, and J.N. Anderson’s factory.

———

The stockholders of the Sidney Carriage Body Co. met yesterday and decided to rebuild their plant and be in operation by Sept. 1, if the Board of Improvements would give the company a clear title to the buildings and grounds at once, instead at the end of the two years which still remain on the original contract with the town, and also make provision for adequate fire protection. The first clause of the proposition was rejected, but the board approved the remaining provisions.

100 Years

June 12, 1920

An explosion of sewer gas at the corner of Clay street and Main avenue about 1 o’clock this morning heavily damaged the manhole and street paving at the location.

———

Floyd Black, of the Peerless Bread Machine company, will leave next week for a trip through Europe in the interest of the company. He will sail from Boston on June 23 and expects to be gone for several months.

———

Mrs. B.P. Wagner has returned home from the diamond jubilee of the Ursuline convent, Brown county, O. where she was honored by being elected president of the alumni association.

75 Years

June 12, 1945

Officials of 37 counties in western Ohio will assemble in Sidney Wednesday for a two-session meeting and luncheon of the Mid-Western County Officials Association of Western Ohio. The group will hold its meeting in the I.O.O. F. Hall. County Commissioners S.A. Griffis, Fred Middleton, and C.K. Pruden have headed the committee on arrangements.

———

No major findings were included in the report of the state examiner covering operation of the city of Sidney for the period of Mar. 1, 1943 to Sept. 30, 1944. The report from P.C. Rockel, singled out for special commendation City Auditor Wilson Stockstill; Mrs. Mildred Boyer, Waterworks clerk, and Mrs. Ethel Sharp, relief director.

———

The Shelby County Saddle club announced today plans to sponsor a horse show at the Shelby county fairgrounds on July 4. All proceeds from the show will go to a charitable organization.

50 Years

June 12, 1970

Rev. H.W. Swinehart, after more than 45 years serving St. John Lutheran Church in Sidney, is retiring from the pastorate.

A special service will be held in the minister’s honor Sunday, at the St. John Church. “A gift of love” was presented to Rev. Swinehart last May on the 45th anniversary of his pastorate of St. John’s. The minister received a lifetime pension for both he and Mrs. Swinehart effective on his retirement from the ministry.

———

The Sidney Welcome Wagon Club held its annual installation banquet at Burk’s Supper Club on Monday evening, June 1. Following the dinner, a brief business meeting was held with Mrs. Jay Guren, Welcome Wagon hostess, presiding for the installation of the 1970-71 officers.

Installed were Mrs. Paul Gahagan, president; Mrs. Gary Shuchat, first vice president; Mrs. Ralph Stamford, second vice president; Mrs. Mario Lopresti, secretary; Mrs. John Toncray, treasurer, and Mrs. Robert King, historian.

25 Years

June 12, 1995

The Shelby County United Way is to be commended for launching a “Day of Caring” last Friday. More than 130 volunteers from local businesses and industries fanned out into the community to help out and to learn a little more about 10 United Way agencies.

———

Photo: Cruisin’ at the Carousel. Classic cars attract the attention of visitors to the annual Botkins Carousel on Sunday. The classic car show was among events at the three-day festival which got under way Friday night.

———

NEWPORT – In conjunction with sponsorship of “Country Concert ‘95” at Hickory Hills Lakes on July 7-9, Old Milwaukee has agreed to help raise funds to support the Ohio Wildlife Federation.

Old Milwaukee wholesalers are asking customers to help raise funds for the Ohio Wildlife Federation by participating in the “Country Concert Paper Guitar Program.” Customers can show their support by purchasing a $1 “paper guitar” from retail beverage outlets located across the state. For every paper guitar sold, the Ohio Wildlife Federation will directly receive the $1 donation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org