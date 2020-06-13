125 Years

June 13, 1895

Council at its meeting last night unanimously adopted recommendations by the Board of Improvement for providing adequate fire protection in the area where Sidney Carriage Body company plans to rebuild its plant. At the meeting also, John Kendall was named chief of the fire department; John W. Smith, assistant chief; Scott Kelley, driver of the hook and ladder and engineer, and Rolla Bland, driver of the hose wagon and assistant engineer.

———

The suit of the Griswold Manufacturing Co., of Erie, Pa., against the Wagner Manufacturing Co., charging infringements on its waffle-iron patents, has been settled in favor of the Wagner company. A previous decision in favor of the local firm in the United States District court at Cincinnati had been appealed by Griswold and the decision yesterday upheld the previous one.

100 Years

June 13, 1920

The Service Aviation Training and Transportation Co. has arranged for a landing station on the David Oldham farm, northeast of Sidney, and will be located there Monday and Tuesday for those desiring to take an aeroplane trip and see Sidney from the clouds. The company has carried 3,500 passengers without an accident.

———

Two new trains have been added to the schedule of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, on northbound and the other southbound, both in the morning. The new schedule gives Sidney four trains daily each way.

75 Years

June 13, 1945

Progress is rapidly being made in the organization of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Sidney. To date more than 30 veterans have signed as charter members. Membership in the organization is open to all veterans of the armed services who have fought on foreign battlefields or in hostile waters.

———

A special free show for war bond buyers will be held Friday evening at the Ohio theatre. Admission will be free to anyone presenting a special ticket, showing a war bond purchase this week, according to Clarence Sietz, theatre manager. Tickets will be issued to all those purchasing series E bonds.

———

Mrs. Carl Zeller, of Gibsonberg, department commander of the American Legion Auxiliary, was a guest speaker at the dinner meeting of the local auxiliary held last evening in the Slagle tea room.

50 Years

June 13, 1970

Poultry Days officials claim to have the world’s largest skillet as a symbol of the annual celebration which starts Friday and continues through Saturday at the high school grounds. The skillet is on display in front of the bulletin board at the high school.

However, they are receiving denials from the small town of Princess Anne, Md., which claims the largest. Their skillet is 9 feet in diameter. The Versailles skillet is eight feet, nine inches for a circumference of 27.798 feet. An omelet cooked in it requires 60 cases of eggs.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Point View Resort, under the management of Paul and Joe Alexander, held its weekly horseshoe tournament on the south side of Lake Loramie on Thursday night. There were 16 pitchers present. Glenn Boehringer and Bob Battson took home first-place honors.

25 Years

June 13, 1995

BRADFORD – Four of the characters from the” Andy Griffith Show” and one of the show’s creators will headline the third annual Mayberry Squad Car Rendezvous being held July 8 at the full-scale recreation of Wally’s Service Station in Bradford.

The four actors are Maggie Peterson, who portrayed Charlene Darling; Hoke Howell, who played Dud Wash, Charlene’s fiancée and then husband in two episodes; Peggy McCay, who portrayed Andy Taylor’s high school sweetheart Sharon DeSpain in the popular “Class Reunion” episode” and Keith Thidobeaux (a.k.a. Richard Keith), who played Opie’s best friend, Johnny Paul Jason.

———

Long-time Grange members were recognized during a recent meeting of New Hope Grange with Roger Watkins, master, presiding.

Watkins gave pins and certificates to 50-year members Evelyn Archer, Fern Strayer, Arlene Smith, Hugh Worthington and Hershel Knoop. Fifty-five-year seals were given to Harold Brautigam, Robert Moon and Paul Shipman.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

