Board reviews hiring process

SIDNEY — Three applications have been received for the deputy director position with the Shelby County Board of Elections. Deadline to apply for the job is Monday, June 22.

During its meeting Monday, June 15, the board of election reviewed the recruitment process to fill the vacancy which occurred when Donnie Chupp resigned earlier this month.

Director Pam Kerrigan said the position has been advertised in the Sidney Daily News, on Facebook, Shelby County website and by word of mouth. If the person is not a resident of Shelby County — if hired — he or she would be required to move to the county within 30 days of the hiring date.

Once the application deadline has passed, board members plan to review the applications and then begin the interview process. The board is hoping to have a candidate for the position before its July 20 meeting.

The board also reviewed the grant applications they have submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office in regards to the March 17, 2020, Primary Election. The county was allowed to apply for up to $25,000 to help offset the costs for holding a mail-in absentee ballot election on April 28.

Kerrigan said the office spent more than the $25,000 because of postage required to send out ballots and additional office workers to help process the ballots.

The money will go into the county’s general fund account, she said.

In other business, the board:

• Approved allocation of voting equipment for the August special election. Voters in 17 precincts comprising the Sidney City Schools District will be casting their voted on a school levy.

• Was updated on the three projects which will enhance security at the board office. The Department of Homeland Security has requested the upgrades.

• Reviewed the Election Administration Plan which is due to the Secretary of State’s Office by July 6.

• Approved the ballot order for the August special election.

• Discussed reviewing the midyear budget at the July meeting to ensure the board is still within its budget for the year.

• Approved bills which have been filed for audit.

The board’s next meeting will be July 20 at 10 a.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.