Armstrong Museum to reopen June 23

WAPAKONETA – In partnership with the Ohio History Connection, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum has announced the organization will be reopening its doors to the public starting Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

“Our top priority is the safety of our visitors and staff,” said Armstrong Museum Executive Director Dante Centuori. “We are following guidelines provided by the Ohio Department of Health to create the safest environment possible as we reopen. The museum will open in a phased approach, reopening three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.”

More days of operation will be added in later phases once the museum can assure that staff can adequately promote a positive guest experience. Information about the new hours of operation and public best practices will be released shortly in upcoming media announcements and promoted on the museum’s website in advance of the reopening.

For more information, visit www.armstrongmuseum.org or call 419-738-8811.