NEW BREMEN – There will be a special meeting of the New Bremen Council at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the park manager position.

The reason for the meeting will be to allow discussion about why the village has decided not to fill the park manager position. Feedback from the public is encouraged.

The meeting will be held at the New Bremen Pavilion, located at 2 W. Plum St.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

