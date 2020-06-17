Quality time with grandma

Ellie Spurgeon, left, 3, of Huber Heights, daughter of Andrea and Andrew Spurgeon, scoops up sand into a bucket while hanging out with her grandma Heather Goubeaux, of Anna, at the Lake Loramie State Park sand beach. Goubeaux brought her granddaughter to the 600 foot long beach on Tuesday, June 16.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_1427.jpg Ellie Spurgeon, left, 3, of Huber Heights, daughter of Andrea and Andrew Spurgeon, scoops up sand into a bucket while hanging out with her grandma Heather Goubeaux, of Anna, at the Lake Loramie State Park sand beach. Goubeaux brought her granddaughter to the 600 foot long beach on Tuesday, June 16. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_SDN061820Beach.jpg Ellie Spurgeon, left, 3, of Huber Heights, daughter of Andrea and Andrew Spurgeon, scoops up sand into a bucket while hanging out with her grandma Heather Goubeaux, of Anna, at the Lake Loramie State Park sand beach. Goubeaux brought her granddaughter to the 600 foot long beach on Tuesday, June 16. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News