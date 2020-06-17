Two vehicle crash

A two vehicle accident occurred on the 6000 block of Darke Shelby Road at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Gravel on the road is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie firefighters and and Fort Loramie rescue workers responded to the scene.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News