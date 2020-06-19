Sidney BOE prepares for new school year

SIDNEY — As the 2019-20 school year comes to a conclusion with graduation ceremonies Saturday, embers of the Sidney City Schools is planning for the new school year.’

During the board’s meeting via Zoom and YouTube Monday night, school lunch and breakfast prices were adopted along with agreements for staff members for the district.

Treasurer Mike Watkins said the meal rices are the same as they were for the 2019-20 school year. For students in kindergarten through fifth-grade, breakfast will cost $1; lunch $2.45; and extra milk, 50 cents. Meals for students in sixth-grade through 12th-grade will be $1.50 for breakfast; $2.70 for lunch; and 50 cents for extra milk.

The board also approved the Core Service agreement and several individual service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Three of the service agreements are for individuals working with the preschool program. They are early childhood intervention specialist services, $96,843.28; speech language therapist services, $212,478,56; and occupational therapist services, $130,047.27, An agreement was also approved for Juvenile Court liaison services, $21,047.50.

A purchased services agreement was approved with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center for services for the district’s hearing impaired students.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) with the NWEA at a cost of $37,375 per year.

• Approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2021. The amount appropriated is 25% of fiscal year 2020’s budget — $12 million.

• Approved amended appropriations for fiscal year 2020.

• Approved the transfer of funds which includes up to $50,000 from the general fund to the Latchkey Fund to fund current year expenditures; the balance of the OHSAA tournament fund to the stadium facilities fund at the close of the fiscal year; and $25,000 from the general fund to the termination benefits fund.

• approved the 2020-21 Title I parent involvement policies and student parent compacts for Emerson, Longfellow and Northwood schools.

• Approved the district’s participation in the free and reduced lunch and breakfast program and any federally funded projects which may benefit the district, including title programs and federal, state and local grants.

• Approved the list of 2020 graduates, which includes 268 students.

• Heard the legislative report from board member Mandi Croft.

¶ Heard the Upper Valley Career Center board update from board member Michele Lott.

The board’s next meeting will be July 20 at 6 p.m.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

