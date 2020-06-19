Police log

THURSDAY

-3:18 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of West Water Street, in which the theft of $200 was reported.

-11:35 a.m.: theft. The theft of white 2010 Ford truck, valued at $10,000, and $600 were reported taken in the 300 block of Monroe Street.

-9:41 a.m.: domestic violation. Police are investigating a domestic violence report.

WEDNESDAY

-7:08 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a Nike golf bag and clubs, valued at $12,000, were reported in the 600 block of North Wagner Avenue.

Crashes

Carole S. Hulsmeyer, 85, 159 Pioneer Court, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:23 p.m.

Hulsmeyer was traveling westbound on Shawnee Drive when she struck a parked vehicle in front of 1800 Shawnee Drive, causing damage to both vehicles.

The other vehicle is owned by Kelli Marie Seeley, 1800 Shawnee Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-1:29 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to the report of a crash with injuries.

-10:10 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-12:24 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:46 a.m. to 8 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.