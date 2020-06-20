125 Years

June 20, 1895

Yesterday was Memorial Day for Summit Lodge, Knights of Pythias. At 6 o’clock last evening, members of the lodge met at the hall headed by Klute’s band, marched to Graceland Cemetery, where appropriate memorial services were held and the graves of deceased members were decorated with flowers.

———

The oil well on the leased property of John H. Taft, William Piper, Web W. Robinson and Jacob Piper, Jr., in Salem township, Auglaize county, was shot yesterday and has a good flow of oil.

———

J.G. Fudge and company, of Xenia, have opened a general merchandise store in the Timeus building on the south side of the square.

100 Years

June 20, 1920

The platoon system will be established at the Sidney fire department, beginning July 1. There will be two 24-hour shifts in conformance with the new law passed by the legislature several months ago. L.A. McKinnon has been selected as assistant fire chief, and Joseph Layman, W.T. Kelley and Carl Dunson put on as regular men.

———

Joseph A. Clem, director of public service today banned all sprinkling, washing of automobiles and all other uses of water not absolutely necessary. The action was ordered after a pump at the waterworks which supplies about one-third of the city’s water broke down. Clem said there is a serious water shortage and every drop must be conserved until the pump is repaired.

———

The annual picnic and outing of the Sidney Lodge of Elks has been set for June 28. It will be held at the Kuhlman Grove, West of McCartyville.

———

Miss Geraldine Petty has accepted a position with the Vertner Hardware Co., as a stenographer and bookkeeper.

75 Years

June 20, 1945

Ralph Given announced today that he hopes to be able to begin operation of his Sidney bus line within a week or 10 days, following notification from the Office of Defense Transportation in Cleveland that his request has been forwarded to the Columbus district office with instructions to issue the certificate of war necessity.

———

Don Wright, who is in the U.S. Navy and presently taking boot training at Great Lakes Naval Training station, has been named first place winner in the essay contest sponsored recently by the state department of education, war manpower commission and Ohio Canners Association. He will receive a $25 bond, but will have to forego until later the trip that he also received as an award.

———

Mrs. W.J. Emmons and Miss Dorothy Morrison, president and vice president of the Sidney Altrusa club, are in Battle Creek, Mich., this week attending the Fourth district workshop session being held in that city.

50 Years

June 20, 1970

A 15-year-old Jackson Center High School girl was crowned queen of the village Community Days celebration after a talent show Thursday night at the high school after she gave her interpretation of Tarzan’s girl friend Jane. She is Robin Ann Rairdon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Rairdon, R.R. 1, Lewistown.

———

Leonard Curtis, of Sidney Post 217, American Legion, was named second vice commander, when members of the Second Ohio district held their recent summer convention at Jackson Center.

———

Rev. Ralph Metheny, former pastor at the Fremont Methodist Church, will be in the pulpit of the First Methodist church for services Sunday Morning. Assignment of Rev. Metheny to the Sidney church, replacing Rev. James Hartland was among those announced Thursday during the Annual Methodist conference at Lakeside. Rev. Hartland has been assigned to Christ Methodist Church in Columbus.

25 Years

June 20, 1995

Eleven area residents graduated recently from Leadership Sidney-Shelby County, a program to prepare people to be volunteer leaders in the community. The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce organizes the program to offer training to people interested in serving the community in volunteer posts on nonprofit boards and commissions.

———

The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals Monday afternoon granted conditional use approval for Gilardi Foods, 1910 Fair Road, to establish an on-premises child care facility. The 5,330 square feet of space in the center will accommodate 100 children from the ages of 6 weeks to 12 years old. If the center is not able to reach capacity with Gilardi employees, 20 percent of the slots will be opened to children of employees of area businesses.

———

Janet Born was installed as president when Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217 met June 12 at the post home. Clara Greiwe, past district president, served as the installing officer. Ironically, the ceremony took place 12 years to the day that Born was installed as president for a first term in 1983.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

