Board carries on amid pandemic

SIDNEY — The coronavirus and its effect on daily operations was discussed during the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health meeting Wednesday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic the nurses are unable to make home visits for newborns. Instead they send packets with safe sleeping information along with other informational information.

The board also continues to give immunizations. The immunizations are given on a drive through basis.

WIC appointments are also held by drive through.

Ten car seats were given away in May.

Matthew Peacock, 2658 W. Cisco Road, Sidney, sought a variance in order to build a deck covering his well with an access panel 3-feet square. The standard is for a deck to be five feet from the edge of the well. After a lengthy discussion, it was determined the board would grant a variance for the deck to reach within 2 1/2 feet from the edge of the well.

It was reported that property owned by Spearman Properties LLC at 816 St. Marys Road, Apt. B, Sidney, had no electricity and no hot water. A condemnation order was placed on the home along with an order to vacate immediately. The residents vacated and the board passed a motion to support the order.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.