Council passes new legislation for CARES Act funds

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council passed new legislation Monday evening formally requesting for the city of Sidney’s share of the federal CARES Act money allocated to the state of Ohio.

The resolution — adopted during council’s first hybrid in-person/teleconference meeting — makes corrections to request the funds and repeals City Council’s previously adopted resolution on the issue.

The new resolution affirms funds will be used only to cover costs in compliance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). It also repealed Resolution 37-20, adopted by council on June 8. Finance Officer Ginger Adams explained after City Council adopted Resolution 37-20, the Ohio Legislature changed the bill from Ohio Senate Bill 310 to House Bill 418, and a CARES Act section number was also changed.

House Bill 418 appropriates $350 million of the money allocated to Ohio under the federal CARES Act to counties, townships and municipalities. Prior to receiving a payment, local governments must adopt a resolution to affirm the government will spend it only on pandemic-related expenses as required under the CARES Act.

The newly adopted resolution affirms the city of Sidney will utilize this distribution to cover expenses that:

1. Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health COVID-19 emergency;

2. Were not included in the city’s 2020 budget; and

3. Were incurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020.

Council also adopted three other resolutions, and they are:

• To reappoint Jim Fortkamp to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a term that will expire June 30, 2025. Fortkamp was first appointed in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of David Fleming.

• To authorize the granting of a license to Wayne Bowser for use in connection with a septic tank discharge at 2644 Fair Road.

Gary Clough, assistant city manager/public works director said the Sidney Shelby County Health Department required the property owner at 2644 Fair Road to provide a discharge from their septic tank to a receiving stream. This requires the property owner to install a discharge pipe in the Fair Road right-of-way for approximately 122 feet. The legislation grants the license to install the connection.

Mayor Mike Barhorst questioned how the situation was created. Clough said he was made aware of the issue by the health department after a complaint was made about the current discharge flowing over a neighboring property. Council members briefly discussed the situation and location of the proposed discharge. After viewing the map included with the application and legal description, members were comfortable with the proposed discharge.

• To authorize the drawing of warrants in payment of amounts contractually due to be paid to vendors.

Adams said the Ohio Building roofing contractor performed an additional $13,640 of work replacing the roof deck and rafters beyond the original scope and contract amount. Neither a change order nor a purchase order was approved prior to the work being performed, but after a review, it was confirmed to be necessary and a reasonable cost. Since the dollar amount is greater than $10,000, Sidney’s purchasing manual requires council’s approval before the payment may be issued.

Also Monday night, City Council adopted the following three ordinances:

• To assess the cost of weed cutting and removal of litter or junk on private property. The assessment is for outstanding invoices through May 7, 2020, and remain outstanding as of June 4, 2020.

For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20 percent. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $50 for the first weed cutting, $75 for the second and $100 for each cutting thereafter.

A total of 53 properties will be assessed a total of $47,309.60 for junk removal and one property will be assessed $285 for weed mowing.

• To make supplemental appropriations for 2020. In response to the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 business shut-downs, Adams said city staff was asked to propose specific recommendations to reduce expenditures. The net effect of these changes would be to decrease 2020 appropriations by $4,048,486.

• To proceed with street lighting assessments. Clough said the ordinance is the second step required by council to establish 2020 and 2021 rates. The final step, he said, will begin on July 13, when city staff will introduce an ordinance to assess.

The current assessed footage for “standard” street lights is $0.32/lineal foot; “decorative”street lighting is currently assessed at $1.12/lineal foot of property frontage. Clough proposed the 2020 and 2021 rates to be $0.33 per lineal foot for standard light and $1.13 per lineal foot for “decorative” street lighting.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.