Manchester plans New Bremen office hours

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, 84th District, has announced she will be holding office hours at Alt Space, 111 W. Monro St. in New Bremen on Monday, June 29. These office hours are held the last Monday of every month. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

“These office hours are a great opportunity for me to hear directly from my constituents,” said Manchester. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created new realities for many Ohioans, and I look forward to discussing how we can make our community and economy stronger moving forward.”

No appointment is necessary, and all constituents of the 84th House District are welcome to attend. Office hours will be held at the following time and location:

Anyone experiencing difficulties with the unemployment office, should contact Manchester’s office by phone at 614-466-6344 or by email at Rep84@ohiohouse.gov for assistance with the process.