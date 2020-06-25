Virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19 impact on African Americans

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association and The Center for Closing the Health Gap will present a COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, to focus on the impact of COVID-19 on African Americans. The theme of the program is “The Impact of COVID-19 on Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” The impact on organ donation will also be discussed.

The hour-long event is free and open to the public. Guest speakers include:

• Orson J. Austin, MD, professor of Family Medicine and Geriatrics at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Austin will speak about COVID-19 and its impact on nursing homes and other care facilities.

• Trey Addison, State Public Policy director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Ohio, will give an overview of the state’s response to the pandemic.

• Anisa Shomo, MD, assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, will speak about caregiving issues and offer guidance for dementia caregivers.

• Keith Mitchell, member of the board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, will address the need for greater community mobilization in support of the Alzheimer’s cause.

Studies continue to show that African Americans, as a group, are at higher risk for a variety of health problems, including Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. To join the Town Hall, visit covid19communityresources.com. The Town Hall will be available through Zoom and FBLive@CloseHealthGap.