Shelby County COVID-19 cases rise to 55

SIDNEY — Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

This brings the county’s total positive cases to 55. Two new cases were reported Wednesday afternoon, and one new case was reported Thursday afternoon.

The two cases reported Wednesday are both female — one in her 30s and one younger than the age of 10. Thursday’s case involves a man in his 50s.

Information provided on the update includes total cases confirmed, 55; total hospitalized, 18; total deaths, four; and age range, 3 years old to 96 years of age. The chart also states the “numbers may vary at times from other reporting websites due to the continuous reporting by labs and providers. Confirmed cases does not include antibody testing.”

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls younger than the age of 10; one girl in the age range of 10 to 19; two men and four women in their 20s; two men and five women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; five men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 97 total cases (87 confirmed and 10 probable), 14 hospitalizations, 76 recovered cases and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 97 cases, 68 cases are female (70%) and 29 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 54. The 97th case is a 32-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 413 positive cases with 56 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 230 positive cases have been recorded with 25 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 163.

Logan County has had 51 positive cases with six hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 47,651 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,502 have been hospitalized with 1,897 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,772 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 49% are women and 51% are men. The median age is 47.