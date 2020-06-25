Sidney resident graduates from Ohio Connections Academy

COLUMBUS – Winter Baver, of Sidney, graduated as part of Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2020.

More than 400 graduating seniors from more than 40 counties across the state recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s newest graduating class.

Although the online public charter school originally intended to hold an in-person commencement, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the graduation ceremony was held virtually.

“Whether in person or through a virtual ceremony, our faculty and staff is pleased to have the opportunity to show how proud we are of our students as they reach this academic milestone,” Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna said. “This year has been an extraordinary time for all of us and especially our students and their families. I have no doubt the persistence and determination they have demonstrated, not only these two months but through their entire academic careers, will lead them to many successes as they move forward.”

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12.

The Class of 2020 is the school’s 12th graduating class. Nearly half of the 2020 graduates indicated they plan to attend a two or four-year college/university.

More information about Ohio Connections Academy is available at www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 800-382-6010.