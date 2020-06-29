Lehman holds graduation

RJ Bertini gets ready to post a selfie of his cap and gown during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2181.jpg RJ Bertini gets ready to post a selfie of his cap and gown during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Lehman Academic Hall of Fame Honors went to (L-R) Oliva Monnin, Lyndsey Jones, Michael Rossman, Christopher Goettemoeller, and Angela Brunner during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2183.jpg Lehman Academic Hall of Fame Honors went to (L-R) Oliva Monnin, Lyndsey Jones, Michael Rossman, Christopher Goettemoeller, and Angela Brunner during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Gabe Knapke, is all smiles after turning the tassel at Lehmanճ 2020 graduation ceremony.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2185.jpg Gabe Knapke, is all smiles after turning the tassel at Lehmanճ 2020 graduation ceremony. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Michael Rossman, left to right, Chris Goettemoeller, and Angela Brunner show off their awards during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2187.jpg Michael Rossman, left to right, Chris Goettemoeller, and Angela Brunner show off their awards during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Drew Barhorst, left, and Gabe Knapke get their photo takenʡfter the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2190.jpg Drew Barhorst, left, and Gabe Knapke get their photo takenʡfter the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Brendan OՌeary, shows off his diploma during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2192.jpg Brendan OՌeary, shows off his diploma during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Oliva Monnin, third from left, and Lyndsey Jones hold personalized plaques while Principal Denise Stauffer, far left, and President Joshua Ater call the list of graduating seniors during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2193.jpg Oliva Monnin, third from left, and Lyndsey Jones hold personalized plaques while Principal Denise Stauffer, far left, and President Joshua Ater call the list of graduating seniors during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Kyle Wick, left, and Hope Anthony pose outside of Lehman High School after the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2195.jpg Kyle Wick, left, and Hope Anthony pose outside of Lehman High School after the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

Angela Brunner receives her recognition from President Joshua Ater during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_IMG_2194.jpg Angela Brunner receives her recognition from President Joshua Ater during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Courtesy Photo | Mike Wick

High school senior graduate Oliva Lucia smiles amidst a sea of yellow and blue confetti.ʃonfetti tubes were released at the end of Lehmanճ 50th Graduationʯn Friday, June 26.