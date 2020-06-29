Lehman holds graduation
RJ Bertini gets ready to post a selfie of his cap and gown during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
Lehman Academic Hall of Fame Honors went to (L-R) Oliva Monnin, Lyndsey Jones, Michael Rossman, Christopher Goettemoeller, and Angela Brunner during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
Gabe Knapke, is all smiles after turning the tassel at Lehmanճ 2020 graduation ceremony.
Michael Rossman, left to right, Chris Goettemoeller, and Angela Brunner show off their awards during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
Drew Barhorst, left, and Gabe Knapke get their photo takenʡfter the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
Brendan OՌeary, shows off his diploma during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
Oliva Monnin, third from left, and Lyndsey Jones hold personalized plaques while Principal Denise Stauffer, far left, and President Joshua Ater call the list of graduating seniors during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
Kyle Wick, left, and Hope Anthony pose outside of Lehman High School after the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
Angela Brunner receives her recognition from President Joshua Ater during the Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.
High school senior graduate Oliva Lucia smiles amidst a sea of yellow and blue confetti.ʃonfetti tubes were released at the end of Lehmanճ 50th Graduationʯn Friday, June 26.