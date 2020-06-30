Community calendar

THURSDAY, JULY 2

• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• State of the Heart Care will host a Virtual Grief Connection Group from 3 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. For more information or to register, visit stateoftheheartcare.org or call 800-417-7535.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, JULY 6

• GriefShare meetings have been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice’s adult grief support group has been postponed until further notice due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Pleides Chapter 298 meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Sidney Masonic Temple, 303 E. Poplar St., Sidney.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

• Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group meetings have been cancelled until August due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.