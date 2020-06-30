Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to offer lifeguard training

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is offering an American Red Cross Blended Learning Lifeguard Classes during the month of July for anyone interested in becoming certified as a lifeguard. The registration deadline is Monday, July 6, 2020.

Blended learning combines online learning with on-site skills sessions where participants will practice skills and demonstrate competency. Students will be taught the proper rescue and safety skills necessary to lifeguard swimming pool environments.

“Lifeguarding is a very rewarding job and lifeguards are in demand all year round,” Aquatics Coordinator Sonia Jaziri said. “There are often opportunities to be hired as a lifeguard at the YMCA after completion of the class. We offer flexible schedules for staff to get as many or as few hours as they would like.”

Pre-requisites for the course state that participants must be a minimum of 15 years of age by the end of the course, be able to swim 300 yards continuously, tread water for 2 minutes using only legs and be able to retrieve a 10lb brick from 7 to 10 feet deep, and swim 20 yards on your back carrying the brick with both hands during a timed event. All participants must also have an active email address and provide that at time of registration in order to set up the online portion of the course. Space is limited, due to social distancing requirements, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

Those interested can register at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA during normal business hours. Additional questions can be directed to Sonia Jaziri at 937-492-9134 or sjaziri@sidney-ymca.org.

The Sidney Y’s lifeguard class will run on the following dates and times:

• Thursday, July 9, 5 to 9 p.m.

• Friday, July 10, 5 to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, July 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, July 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.