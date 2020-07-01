Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street in Franklin Township on a report of a car rolling into a trash truck.

-1:12 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report in the 16000 block of Reineke Schipper Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:07 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report of someone knocking on a door in the 7500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

TUESDAY

-10:39 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies responded to a report of a red Chevy S10 driving all over the road at Fair Road and Kuther Road.

-7:34 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on a report of trespassing.

-4:15 p.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to a report of debris in the roadway at mile marker 98 of Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:40 p.m.: accident with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to an injury accident in Logan County.

-9:45 a.m.: threats or harassment. Botkins Police responded to a threat or harassment report in the 400 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Quincy Rescue and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-1:35 p.m.: fire. Deputies, Houston Fire Department, Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire Department, Port Jefferson Fire Department and Sidney Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-1:32 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 20000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-10:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Anna Police responded to Interstate 75 at mile marker 99 in Franklin Township.

-10:00 a.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue responded to the 6200 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-4:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

TUESDAY

-9:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

-8:48 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.