Sidney Visitors Bureau sees decline in web traffic

SIDNEY – The Sidney Visitors Bureau saw web traffic decline during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Director Jeff Raible reported.

The bureau’s website saw 1,509 web sessions in March, which was down from 2,388 in 2019; 727 web sessions in April, which was down from 2,488 in 2019; and 1,177 web sessions in May, which was down from 2,723 in 2019.

The Facebook page reached 3,622 people in March, which was down from 6,997 in 2019; 24,832 people in April, which was up from 11,588 in 2019; and 3,103 people in May, which was down from 8,730 in 2019. In April, the Brighter Days Ahead video had 22,770 impressions and more than 9,100 views.

Raible reported the community rebranding effort is ongoing as the Visitors Bureau begins to finalize its marketing platform for living in and visiting Sidney. A brand narrative has been finalized. Identity marks, type fonts and color pallets are being refined. The committee anticipates having this project wrapped up by the end of June and ready for a strategic rollout to a local and regional audience.

The Visitors Bureau developed and placed themed outdoor recreation advertisements for placement on the OhioTourism Facebook page in June and July.

The Visitors Bureau developed and distributed an outdoor themed advertorial for placement in the OhioTraveler eNewsletter and circulated to almost 100 television, radio, print and digital media outlets.

Digital versions of the Sidney Visitors Guide were published on the OhioTraveler website and Facebook page.

A Sidney Visitors Bureau ad banner with link to the bureau’s website was placed on the home page of the OhioTraveler website in a rotation sequence with several other advertisers.

The bureau released and distributed an inspirational video titled #strongersidney, the theme of which is about Sidney during the height of the pandemic shutdown. The video was produced by Ali Rittenhouse and garnered more than 9,100 views.

The bureau finalized and is strategically releasing a series of four themed videos to promote travel and recreation in Sidney. They are titled River Fun In Sidney, Visit Sidney Ohio, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, and The Spot Restaurant. These new videos also can be viewed on the Sidney Visitors Bureau YouTube Channel, which now includes 15 completed videos in its library.

Additionally, a library of raw video has been archived for future use in promoting Sidney as a travel destination.

The bureau submitted Sidney area events and updates to the Great Miami Riverway for publication on its website calendar.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau also shipped additional Sidney Visitors Guides to rack distributors servicing Ohio and Indiana markets.

In light of a forecasted decline in hotel occupancy that will translate to less income for the Visitors Bureau in 2020, planned expenditures for the balance of this year have been reviewed and modified to obtain a more balanced year-end financial performance. Of particular note is a reduction in planned staff expense.

For a complete calendar listing of upcoming events, visit www.VisitSidneyShelby.com and the @VisitSidneyOhio Facebook page.