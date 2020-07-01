Bicentennial fireworks plans finalized

SIDNEY — Plans for the City of Sidney’s Bicentennial July 4th fireworks display have been finalized. The show will once again be held on the grounds of Sidney Middle School. The show will begin at 10 p.m., and is thought to be the largest fireworks display ever seen in Shelby County.

“This year’s show will be the largest fireworks display ever seen in Shelby County,” Shelby County Commissioner and Co-Chair of the Sidney Bicentennial Committee Bob Guillozet said. “We will have a few more shells this year than last, as we’ve eliminated the flame effects that were a part of last year’s show.”

The Sidney Bicentennial Committee is again using High-Tech Special Effects for this year’s July 4th fireworks show.

“We’ve used Randy Bast and his team for the past three years, and have been pleased with the quality of their shows,” Sidney Mayor and Sidney Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Mike Barhorst said. “They have more than 30 years of experience in fireworks and movie special effects. We are again looking forward to a great show!”

A number of communities, including Dayton, Piqua, Lima, Kettering, Centerville, Franklin, Fairborn and Vandalia have cancelled their fireworks shows this year because of the pandemic.

“Our family has been attending Sidney’s fireworks display for more than four decades,” Barhorst said. “We’ve watched from the Shelby County Fairgounds, a private residence, the school yard, and the parking lot of a private industry. No one has ever been nearer than a distance of 10 feet. People have always socially distanced for the fireworks, even before the pandemic. I would expect spectators to use good common sense, and would encourage them to consider wearing masks.”

Although the Sidney Civic Band has been side-lined as a result of the pandemic, they will perform in what may be their only performance of the season. The concert will begin at 9 p.m., and will include a variety of patriotic music. Once the fireworks begin, the band will play marches through the conclusion of the fireworks.

The band will set up on the tennis courts at Sidney High School, where there is plenty of distance for them to socially distance. In addition, the fence will keep the audience a safe distance away. Those who plan to attend should take lawn chairs, and sit at least six feet away from anyone not in their party.

Sponsors for this year’s Sidney Bicentennial fireworks display include Wilson Health, Emerson Climate Technologies, Buckeye Ford, NK Telco, Cargill, Ferguson Construction, Goffena Furniture, Mutual Federal Savings Bank and S&S Hospitality Management.

“Certainly we want to thank our sponsors,” Guillozet said. “We are so fortunate to have civic-minded partners who are once again supporting the fireworks show. And, while watching the show, I’d encourage you to take just a minute to think about the men and women who were there when the ‘rocket’s red glare’ first lit up the sky as well as those who continue to serve today. They are the reason we are free to celebrate our nation’s birth.”