Patrol warns against drinking, driving on Fourth of July

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired drivers during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which began at midnight Thursday, July 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5. The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Many Fourth of July celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. Therefore, the Patrol urges motorists to drive carefully and follow all traffic laws.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 through July 7, a total of 16 fatal crashes killed 17 people. Of those, seven crashes and seven fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. The Patrol recorded 712 OVI arrests during the reporting period.

‘Driving sober and wearing safety belts are essential to ensuring the safety of yourself, your family, and others,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We encourage drivers to make responsible decisions this holiday and every day.”

“One bad decision can be deadly,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “If you plan to drink, help make everyone’s holiday safe by designating a sober ride home.”

Of the eight fatalities where safety belts were available, three were unbelted. Five motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed during last year’s reporting period.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.