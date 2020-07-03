125 Years

July 3, 1895

Lyman Cox, the second of two prisoners who escaped from the county jail here a few weeks ago who is still at large, was reported to have been seen in Cleveland on Sunday.

———

For the fire department contest on the Forth, Chief Kendall has selected the following assistants; C.B. Halliday, John Frey and George Ricketts, flagmen; John Berkshire, timer,’ John Burkhart and John Guy, judges.

———

W.S. Furman and Roy Redinbo went to Cincinnati this morning to attend the Poorman 15-mile road race on the Fourth. They have both entered the race. Web Sterline and O.W. Niswonger from here have also entered.

———

Hiram Summerfield Penrod, of Oran, was in town yesterday morning, making preparations for a road race to be run from Oran to the fairgrounds in this city, and then three times around the race track.

100 Years

July 3, 1920

A service in recognition of the 100th Anniversary of Sidney will be held at the Methodist Church Sunday evening. Four speakers will present talks on various phases of our community’s life. Those selected to appear on the program are D.F. Mills, A.J. Hess, Mrs. W.H.C. Goode, and Rev. W.B. Love.

———

Sidney golfers turned the tables on their neighbors at the country club here yesterday afternoon, defeating the Piqua golfers by a score of 26 to 13. The best card was turned in by E.H. Ferrel, of Sidney, with an 83. W.F. Heine, of Piqua, had an 85, and Dr. Becker and Ben Higgins, both of Sidney, had 87s.

———

Messrs. Bernard Vorhees, Frank Shea, Lewis Boyer, Frank Eldridge, and Orville Siferd went to Columbus today to drive home cars for the Universal Car Sales Co.

75 Years

July 3, 1945

Installation of the new Veterans of Foreign Wars post and new officers will be held tomorrow evening at the Sidney armory, with the Springfield degree team in charge. The local unit will be known as the Shelby County Memorial chapter.

———

The City Bus line went into operation today, serving the second, third and fourth wards. Fifteen round trips a day will be made with each of the three wards served on an hourly basis. There also will be special factory runs at starting and quitting times. The fare is 10 cents. This is the first time in many years Sidney has had this type of service.

———

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Steinle and son have moved to Sidney to establish their home at 128 West South street, coming here from Dayton. Mr. Steinle recently purchased the Hamsher Drug store.

———

President Truman went before the Senate today in person to urge “prompt ratification” of the United Nations charger to bring the United States into full membership of the world piece organization.

50 Years

July 3, 1970

The Indian chief (Roger Siegel) will again be at the head of the annual Fort Loramie Fourth of July parade scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. The appearance of the Indian chief symbolizes Fort Loramie’s traditional Indian History.

Lester Barlage, parade chairman, says this year’s parade boasts the largest number of entries in the three-year history of the event.

———

A purchase agreement by which the First National Exchange Bank will acquire the building occupied by the Moore Store on the north side of the public square was signed Wednesday. President Knoop said this morning that the decision of the bank directorate to acquire the Princehouse building, as the structure has been known for some years, was in anticipation of future expansion of the financial institution.

The Princehouse building was erected in 1914, following the disastrous fire that wrecked a substantial portion of the north side of the public square. The DeWeese building, which occupied the location among those destroyed.

25 Years

July 3, 1995

BELVIDERE, N.C. – Barking out his trademark yips and yowls, Wolfman Jack ruled over the midnight airwaves to become the gravelly voice known to several generations of rock ‘n’ roll fans.

The Wolfman had just returned home from a 20-day trip to promote his new book, “Have Mercy, The Confessions of the Original Party Animal,” when he died of a heart attack Saturday. He was 57.

Born Robert Smith in Brooklyn, the Wolfman rose to prominence in the early 1960s on XERF-AM, playing the latest rock ‘n’ roll on a Mexican station that broadcast at 250,000 watts, five times the power allowed on any U.S. station at the time.

———

OTTAWA – Sidney Post 217 notched one of its most impressive wins of the season, defeating a strong Ottawa team on the road Friday night by a 7-2 final for its second win in a row.

———

The month of June had higher than normal rainfall and also high temperatures in Shelby County.

In June, 6.71 inches of rainfall was recorded in Sidney, considerably above the June average of 3.77 inches. Other years with higher amounts of rainfall in June included 1994, with 7.99 inches and 1958, with 12.11 inches.

The highest local temperature for the month occurred on June 21, at 97 degrees. The low temperature was on June 12, at 48 degrees.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

