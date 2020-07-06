Virtual workshop on dementia and the LGBTQ community planned

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter and Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County will partner to present a program on dementia and LGBTQ and older adults.

The free webinar titled “Dementia and LGBTQ + Older Adults: Do The Letters Matter?” will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20. The workshop will discuss some of the unique challenges a dementia diagnosis may create.

An estimated 2.7 million LGBT people over age 50 live in the United States, and that number is increasing rapidly as baby boomers age and more people self-identify as LGBT. Research found that about one in 13 lesbian, gay or bisexual seniors in the United States are living with dementia. Dementia rates for the lesbian, gay and bisexual population are 7.4 percent, compared to about 10 percent for the general population, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To register for the webinar, call 800-272-3900.