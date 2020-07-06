Houston Community Association seeks volunteers

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association will hold its next Brown Bag Cookout on July 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. or until sold out. The cookout will be carry-out only.

In addition to the cookout, the association will operate its food booth at the Shelby County Fair from July 26 through 30 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a limited menu will be available.

Anyone interested in chairing the food booth can contact Phil Cozad at 937-658-2860. The clean-up date at the booth is July 18 from 8 to 11 a.m., and volunteers are needed for the food booth as well as the Brown Bag Cookout.

The association is still searching for a janitor and rental agent and has two trustee positions open. The trustee positions are three-year terms and includes one free rental per year and free membership while holding a trustee position.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 5.

Anyone interested in renting the building can contact 937-419-4197.