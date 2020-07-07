SCARF elects new officers

SIDNEY — At a recent board meeting officers were elected for the year starting July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.”

“We are excited to have a few new faces to our executive committee,” said Immediate Past Board :President Deb Hovestreydt..

Dominque Christman will be the new board president. Christman has been on the board for several years. She is married to Jason and they have two dogs, Milo and Layla. Christman is a financial adviser with Edward Jones.

Bill Ragon was elected as the vice president. Ragon was employed by Emerson for 22 years and is enjoying retirement. He is active on both the Shelby County Historical Society Board and the Bicentennial Committee. Ragon has a shelter rescued dog named Ginger.

Sarah Schmitz was elected secretary. Schmitz is the branch manager of US Bank in Botkins. She and husband, Earon, and family, live in the Anna area. They have two dogs, Moose and RC.

Shelby Gibbs was elected as the treasurer for a second year. Gibbs and her husband, Jason, and family live outside of Jackson Center. Gibbs has two dogs, Barley and Porter.

“We are excited to move into the second half of the year,” said Hovestreydt. “Our new officers are excited and ready to do great thing over the next year.

“As a reminder we are always looking for board members, and people to serve on our various committees, if you are interested in being a part of SCARF, please email us at helpshelbycountyanimals@gmail.comm” she said.