J.R. Clarke Public Library hosts summer reading program, activities

COVINGTON — The J.R. Clarke Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” will be held through Aug. 1 and feature a number of activities for readers to participate in. While the program is going on, the staff at J.R. Clarke asks patrons to be aware of the following:

• Some activities will be in the downstairs Community Room and some will be held outside;

• The 6 foot social distancing rule will be followed;

• Masks are recommended, but not required;

• The staff at J.R. Clarke will all work together to present exciting programs that keep everyone safe and healthy;

• Patrons can sign-up for the SRP anytime by stopping by the library; gift baskets, as in the past, will be awarded at the “Imagine Your Story” Finale on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Remember that each time a child brings back their books, they receive a ticket to place in the gift basket of their choice. More info to follow.

• Refreshments will be provided for some activities.

7. A big thanks to our Library Manager Beth Fisher for planning such a fabulous month

8. Contact the library at 937-473-2226 for questions and answers.

Every Monday in July through Aug. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m., the library will feature the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio “Virtual Sky’s the Limit Series.” The program is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. All activity items will be supplied. Pre-registration is required. Each program day has the following theme:

• Moon Phases (July 13): Learn all the different phases of the moon using cookies, and learn why these phases are so important.

• Fling Flyers (July 20): Engineer your own Fling Flyer (Supped Up Paper Airplane). Learn what makes it fly the best and compete with other girls. Try real Astronaut food.

• Girl Scout Traditions (July 27): Learn to light your own “Edible” fire, create a S’more SWAP and learn some traditional Girl Scout songs and games.

• Service Project (Aug. 3): Paint Kindness Rocks to set around town.

• Hot Air Balloons (Aug. 10): Make Hot Air Balloon Sun catchers and practice more Girl Scout Songs. Celebrate finishing the series!

Beginning Friday, July 10 at 1 p.m., patrons can join library staff for an outstanding G or PG rated movie followed by three games of BINGO, which includes prizes for the top three winners in each game! A list of movies is posted at J.R. Clarke. No pre-registration is required.

On Tuesday, July 14 through July 28, Miss Laurie will be presenting three very special Storybook Trails with activities for children of all ages. This is an outside activity, so please park in the middle of the parking lot or on the street to open up the sides of the lot for the Storybook Trail! Patrons can come anytime between 9 to 11 a.m. to participate and stay as long as desired. More information to come with themes for each week. No pre-registration is required.

On Thursdays, July 16 and July 30, the library will host “Imagine Your G-Rated Book Club” for children in fifth through tenth grade. Roeth will be hosting this book club and sign-ups are mandatory so that appropriate books can be ordered in advance of the July 16 date. Each participant will have three choices of books. Each person will vote for one book and the entire group will read the book with the most votes. The Book Club will last for about an hour with a “hands-on” activity provided for each person. Last year, this book club went on a field trip to the Dayton Art Institute. If all goes well, the library will be looking into another field trip this year. Contact the library at 937-473-2226 for more information.

Thursday, July 23, will feature the activity, “This is the Nest That Robin Built” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants will explore the story of Mother Robin, who is protecting her nest of egg. The activity is for all ages and will provide storytelling, making crafts for the nest, creating Mother Robin’s nest and watching the nestlings hatch! This will take place partially inside and outside. Pre-registration is mandatory due to the size of the class and ordering appropriate materials. For more information, contact the library at 937-473-2226.

On Thursday, July 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. the library will host their “Walk around Lego Land” building activity. There will be three age divisions with three different themes. Participants will have two hours to build their “creation.” Every person will also receive the same number and type of Legos for the individual themes. Pre-registration is required so that the library can provide enough Legos for all participants, young and old. An adult division will be available.