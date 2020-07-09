Relay for Life continues fight virtually

SIDNEY — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Relay For Life of Shelby County, originally scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4, will not happen in person. However, the fight will continue virtually. Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Alli Schmitz. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”

Residents in Shelby County can be part of the Relay For Life movement and continue to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. The community is invited to continue the fight from home and be a part of the Relay For Life of Shelby County.

The American Cancer Society’s mission matters more than ever, said Schmitz. The needs of people facing cancer continue and so does the American Cancer Society’s work. Cancer patients still need support during this crisis. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need.

Anyone can join their local Relay For Life in fundraising through Facebook, the ACS FUNdraising App, and on the Relay For Life dashboard to help those facing cancer. Anyone wanting to donate can process checks and credit card donations on the ACS FUNdraising app, or mail donations to American Cancer Society, Attn: Shelby County RFL, 4540 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

Visit www.relayforlife.org/shelbycounty for more information about continuing the fight virtually.

The survivors' lap gets going at the start of the 2019 Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The 2020 Relay for Life has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.