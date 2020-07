An entry in Thursday’s County record of the Sidney Daily News inaccurately said a K-9 narcotics search was conducted at the Gateway Arts Council on South West Avenue in Sidney, as it appeared in the daily computer automated report of calls for service from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The K-9 narcotics search was not conducted at the Gateway Arts Council. The entry should have said it was conducted in the 300 block of South West Avenue in Sidney during a traffic stop.