Teens reported missing in Mercer County

CELINA – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey is seeking the help of the public in attempting to locate two missing teenage boys.

Both boys are missing from a foster care home from the Celina area. Missing is 14-year-old Brad Jacques and 13-year-old Isaiah Murphy, both from Hardin County.

Both boys were reported missing on July 6 by their foster father.

Brad is reported to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170-180 pounds with red hair. Isaiah is listed as 5 feet 6 inches and 120 pounds with blond hair. No known clothing description on either boy.

Grey advised that both boys have been entered as missing persons and that his office is working with the Mercer County Children Job and Family Services in an attempt to locate the boys.

Sheriff Grey is asking anyone with information to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 419-586-7724.