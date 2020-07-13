Yummy cotton candy

Paulette Pohlman, of Sidney, spins cotton candy during Saturday’s free family event sponsored by the Cornerstone Assembly of God Saturday July 11. Families were able to enjoy free hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn.

Jason Johnston, a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Findlay, helps cook hot dogs at the free family event hosted by the Cornerstone Assembly of God Saturday, July 11.

Kalee Dennis, 11, shoots basketballs and Molly Rioch, 16, assists with the game during the free family event at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Saturday, July 11. Kalee is the daughter of Kristen Frost, of Sidney. Molly is the daughter of Brian and Julie, of Anna.