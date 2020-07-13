Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:59 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a scam.

-1:40 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to the report of an identity theft.

SUNDAY

-9:18 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report in the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-2:15 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a window was broken out at the back of a residence in the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

-1:50 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-11:51 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 1500 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:56 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist the Ohio State Patrol at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75 south.

SATURDAY

-10:05 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report gun shots were heard in the 17000 block of Heiland Kies Road in Dinsmore Township.

-11:58 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 15000 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.

-10:29 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft from a trailer in the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

-2:23 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report someone was knocking on a door at a residence in the 6600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-11:54 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at North Main Avenue at Russell Road in Clinton Township.

-11:27 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at Fair Road at Jason Way in Washington Township.

-4:53 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-3:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a refusal of payment for a delivered product in the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:40 p.m.: identity theft. Botkins Police responded to the report of an identity theft.

SATURDAY

-9:15 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to the report neighbors were screaming at each other in the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-6:01 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to the report of a theft at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:14 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4900 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-8:04 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to the 2000 block of River Road in Jackson Township on the report someone was burning tires.

SATURDAY

-8:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire responded to a fire alarm at the Budget Host Inn.

-3:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-11:08 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8600 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

-1:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13400 block of Fey Road in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-6:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Dogwood Drive in McLean Township.

-5:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11800 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

