Botkins Board of Education hires tutors, driver’s ed instructors

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education hired personnel as listed per the negotiated agreement/salary schedule as presented for the 2020-21 school year during its July 8 meeting.

The board hired Becky Walters, in-school and after-school tutor; Sybil Koenig, grade 3 test prep (tutoring) Heather Wing, grade 3 test prep (tutoring); Rob Berryman, after-school tutor; Jenny Luebke, in-school tutor; Luanne Powell, in-school tutor; Lavelle Smith, driver training manager/driver’s ed instructor; and Gerald Lenhart, driver education instructor.

It also approved Midwest Regional Educational Service Center service agreements with Heather Buehler, instructional aide; Heather Buehler, after-school tutor (as needed); Erin Maier, one-on-one aide; Roberta “Bobbie” Young, part-time gifted intervention specialist; and Roberta “Bobbie” Young, Lego robotics coach.

The board accepted the resignation of Kendra Berryman as an aide effective immediately.

The Botkins Board of Education approved entering the program services agreement with the Midwest Regional ESC for fiscal year 2021.

The board determined transportation to Sidney Christian Academy is impractical and decided to pay Amanda Morris and Anthony and Krystal Hott in lieu of providing such services.

The board adopted the athletic admission prices for the 2020-21 school year as presented and set the season passes at $85 for adults and $45 for students.

It also approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report and cash balance report as presented.