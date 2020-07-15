Two more COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has reported two more COVID-19 cases Wedneday afternoon in Shelby County. The county’s total positive cases is now 80.

The new cases involve a woman in her 50s and a boy between the ages 10-19.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and two boys in the age range of 10 to 19; four men and five women in their 20s; two men and eight women in their 30s; four men and four women in their 40s; five men and eight women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; three men and five women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

There are 54 people presumed recovered.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) reports 119 total cases (109 confirmed and 10 probable), 16 hospitalizations, 88 recovered cases, and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 119 cases, 83 cases are female (70%) and 36 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 52. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The fifth death was an individual in the age range of 50-70 years old.

“Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies for the family’s loss and send our thoughts and prayers to them,” stated Auglaize County Health Commissioner- Oliver Fisher

The 118th case is a 47-year-old woman self-isolating at home. The 119th case is a 44 year old female self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there have been 536 positive cases with 65 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths in the county. There are 400 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 262 positive cases have been recorded with 28 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 39 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 197.

Logan County has had 75 positive cases with six hospitalizations, one death and 56 presumed recovered.

During Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 69,311 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 9,209 have been hospitalized with 2,259 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,075 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 50% are women and 50% are men. The median age is 43. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.