LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Fire Department will offer drive-thru only chicken or pork chop dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, or until sold out.

Dinners cost $8 and are first come, first serve. There will be no pre-sale tickets. There will be 250 dinners available, along with kettle corn at $5 per bag. Gun raffle tickets also will be available.