New Bremen discusses COVID-19 procedures, elementary construction

NEW BREMEN – Two new buses plus updates on COVID-19 procedures and the new elementary building construction all were discussed at the July 15 meeting of the New Bremen Board of Education.

Superintendent Jason Schrader told the board the proceeds from the auction to sell unneeded equipment from the old elementary school had netted $150,000. Combined with a $36,000 grant from the state of Ohio, he said, the district could purchase two buses. The board approved the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids.

Schrader told the board the district was in the process of evaluating the parent responses now that the survey period ended July 15. He said a preliminary look at the surveys submitted showed overwhelming support for keeping school open five days per week.

The school district posted its restart and reopening plan on the district website last week. The page can be found at http://www.newbremenschools.org/downloads/NBSRestartGuidelines.pdf.

The school district plans to require teachers to wear masks and strongly encourage masks among students. Visitors will be prohibited from entering the building except for an appointment or an emergency.

Should a student exhibit COVID symptoms, they will be sent to a separate designated area located in each building where they will be attended to by staff. Shared surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Students will be allowed to bring personal technology devices.

The online document also states that procedures will be put in place to eliminate students congregating in gyms, cafeterias and hallways before, during and after school.

For those parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school or if the student is health vulnerable, online options will be available.

The superintendent reported the new elementary building construction is moving ahead as planned. The air conditioning is now operating, and the contractor is one week away from installing the building’s technology. He said most of the flooring is down, and the gym floor is 25% complete.

The district still is on track to take possession of the building on Aug. 18 with school to begin Sept. 8.

The board approved the 2020-21 student fee schedule, which substantially remained the same as the last school year. Lunch and milk prices also were the same as last year.

The board also approved was a memorandum of understanding with the teachers in regards to potential shutdowns or cancellations that would affect their salaries.

Under personnel matters, the board recognized band/athletics volunteers for the 2020-21 fall season. They are Tina Barhorst and Drew McClurg for cross country, Mackenzie Howell and Tony Holdren for golf, and Jeff Thobe, Cody King and Jason Wells for high school football.

Teacher Robin Wrobbel was awarded contracts as both music teacher and band director. Zach Fry was hired to be assistant junior high football coach.

