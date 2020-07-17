125 Years

July 17, 1895

The Memphis Bending company, of Memphis, Tenn., was organized here last Friday. The majority of the persons interested in the Memphis Bending Co. are also interested in the Sidney Pole and Shaft Company of this city, and Sidney was selected as the place of meeting on account of its being convenient for all the parties.

Charles Smail is preparing to move the frame building on Court street owned by him to his property on West Poplar street just opposite the Florentine hotel. The house on Poplar street will be moved to the rear.

Mail carrier Roberts has secured a pony and a mail cart and will hereafter ride when delivering the mail on his route.

100 Years

July 17, 1920

A meeting of Republicans was held in the assembly room of the courthouse last evening for the purpose of organizing a Harding-Coolidge club for Shelby county. The following officers were elected: Harry M. Faulkner, president; H.K. Forsyth, vice president; V.E. Chambers, secretary, and S.V. Wilcutts, treasurer. Named to the executive committee with the four officers were: Edd McVay, B.D. Heck, and Ed Bulle.

The party of Sidney golfers who played the Piqua club at Piqua yesterday afternoon was defeated by the score of 30 to 11, Nassau count. A return match will be played at the Sidney country club next Thursday.

Charles Martz and Jay Brown have returned from San Francisco, where they went with the Meteor bank of Piqua, as Governor Cox’s special band at the Democratic National Convention.

L.D. Compton, who came here June 1 to take up the work as physical director of the Y.M.C.A., has been compelled to give up the work because of his health. He also had charge of the playground work for the school board. He is planning to locate in Colorado or Arizona on advice of his physician.

75 Years

July 17, 1945

Encampment is over for Company K, Sidney’s Ohio State Guard unit, the men arriving home last night with a week of camp experience behind them. They spent three days at Camp Light, a one-day bivouac at the state fairgrounds, and the remaining time at Camp Perry. The company was in charge of Capt. Clyde Millhoff, 1st Lt. Arthur Tremain, and 2nd Lt. Merton Maxwell.

The annual reunion of the Sixty-Year Club will be held Aug. 7 at the Hotel Wagner, H.E. Kah, secretary, said today. The unique club, composed of men who have been residents of Sidney for 60 years or more, was founded in 1927. Louis Kah is president of the group, and Charles Wyman, chairman.

All grangers of Shelby county and their families will participate in a picnic to be held Sunday at Loramie State Park. The Fort Loramie grange will be hosts for the affair.

President Harry Truman and Prime Minister Churchill met for the first time today, as the Big Three gathered at Potsdam for their conference. Premier Stalin Is expected to arrive later today.

50 Years

July 17. 1970

Firemen responded to a fire in a car owned by John Garmhausen, 841 Port Jefferson road, in the 300 block of South Main avenue about 8:03 p.m. Wednesday. They said a broken fuel line triggered a fire that caused an estimated $150 damage to the 1968 auto.

CINCINNATI – The All-Star baseball game provided the Queen City with about $1 million in profit, a convention official said today.

NEW BREMEN – Two New Bremenites, Jerry Bambauer and Gary Topp were recently honored by Ohio State University on their superior academic performance, announced Dean Roy M. Kottman.

Jerry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bambauer and Gary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Topp are both enrolled in the college of agriculture and home economics.

25 Years

July 17, 1995

A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire at 624 Maywood Place, the Albert Jones residence, Saturday at 2:48 p.m. Jones’ granddaughter said that lightning apparently it a cable tower next door.

A tower reportedly fell on telephone and power lines, setting the attic of the Jones house ablaze. Sidney firefighter Keith McLain fell as he was fighting the fire. He was taken to the emergency room of Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Damage to the house was estimated at $20,000, Sidney firefighters stated. Jones, his wife and granddaughter were home and got out safely. They are staying at the Days Inn and will not be able to move back for a month. The Red Cross put them up for a few days and they are now counting on their insurance company and donations from the public to stay at the hotel.

Firefighters removed three pet rabbits, two birds, two hamsters and two guinea pigs from the home. All off-duty firefighters were paged in to assist in fighting the fire.

The Sidney-Shelby County Leadership Alumni will have an informational meeting and tour of the old Children’s Home on July 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

After the tour of the former home on Childrens Home Road, there will be talks on the home by Shelby County Commissioners and the Shelby County Historical Society.

All alumni members and guests are invited. For reservations call the Chamber by July 19.

At least 20 people sought treatment last week at Wilson Memorial Hospital for heat-related problems, according to the medical director of the hospital’s emergency department. In a conservative estimate, Dr. Fred Haussman said this morning that 20 or more people were treated, mostly elderly patients with respiratory problems.

Haussman said he was not aware of any local deaths being linked to the hot weather. “We’ve been lucky in this county so far,” he said. Some of the local cases have been serious, though, Haussman said, requiring the hospitalization of several people.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

