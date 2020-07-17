Big Brothers Big Sisters Duck Derby & Duck N’ Run goes virtual

SIDNEY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County have moved their annual Duck Derby and Duck N Run 5K to a virtual event in order to prioritize the health and safety of all participants.

Those interested in participating in the 5K are encouraged to walk or run wherever they are, anytime between now and Aug. 6. This is an opportunity to show strength in a challenging time and a chance to get outside and be active with the virtual community across Shelby and Darke counties.

The Duck Derby drawing will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 via Facebook Live on the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County Facebook page and will be recorded and shared on the organization’s other social media platforms and webpage at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.

How the virtual Duck N Run 5K works:

1. Register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. The $25 registration fee includes a T-shirt and one duck adoption. Registration deadline is July 31.

2. Spread the word and gather support and donations online.

3. Anytime between now and Aug. 6, walk or run a 5K (or more) whenever and wherever it’s convenient for you.

4. Post a pic and tag Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County on social media using the hashtag #DuckNRun5k.

5. After the event, all registered participants can pick up their shirt and race bag starting the week of Aug. 10. In the event that a participant is unable to stop by the Sidney or Greenville office, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County so that other arrangements can be made.

6. Door prizes will be drawn from all registered runners and winners will be notified via email, phone or mail.

7. Anyone already registered will have their entry automatically converted to a virtual registration.

How the virtual Duck Derby works:

1. Register online at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org, purchase tickets from any Big Brothers Big Sisters Board or staff member, or go to Meyers Garage in Newport.

2. Go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org to see a list of prizes. The grand prize is $1,000 and there are 12 other prize packages.

3. Ducks can be adopted up to Aug. 5.

4. Ducks will be drawn on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Be sure to “Like” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County on Facebook.

5. Winners will be notified on Aug. 6, and arrangements will be made for delivery/pick up of prize winnings.