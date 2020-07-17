Progress being made on Jackson Center’s school reopening plans

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education heard an update about school re-opening during its July 14 meeting.

Superintendent Bill Reichert said progress was being made toward working out plans for the school re-opening through a recent public meeting and separate committee meeting. Work is in progress to create plans to address questions, concerns and state orders for best practices for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, contracts are being finalized for those companies completing the competition track and fencing, Reichert said.

The board approved a motion certifying that Jackson Center Schools has adopted nutrition standards set forth in Ohio Revised Code.

It also approved a motion approving the activity account purpose and budget request from FCCLA for its yearly Fresh Express and spirit wear fundraisers.

The board approved the contract for the Midwest Regional Education Services Center for its services in the 2020-21 school year.

The Board of Education approved the financial report as presented. Discussions continue on the potential effects of the pandemic on financial year 21 state support for schools. Discussion occurred about the potential to look into other plan refinements with the health care plan.

The board approved general fees for the 2020-21 school year at $25 per student, which includes pre-kindergarten through high school. These fees do not include special class or event fees, such as those for American Sign Language, FCCLA and FFA courses or the $50 supplemental fee for students attending Camp Wilson.

After an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees, the board approved a motion requesting to amend the current negotiated agreements with certified, classified and administrative staff.

The board approved the employment of Peyton Esser as the junior varsity girls basketball coach. It also approved Cari Beth Noah (Angles) and Dawn Luthman (Soliday, Karg) as mentors for resident educators.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 17.