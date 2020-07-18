125 Years

July 18, 1895

A meeting of the ladies of Sidney was held in the assembly room yesterday afternoon for the purpose of establishing a café and amusement hall in Sidney for the good of our city and vicinity. Mis Ida Hall stated the object of the meeting and many expressed themselves in favor of the movement. An organization was formed with the following officers: Mrs. J.F. Robb, president; Mrs. F.M. Meyers, vice president; Mrs. T.F. Wilkinson, secretary; and Mrs. W.H.C. Goode, treasurer.

———

George Barber, of this city, and Daniel Lippencott, of Wapakoneta, have formed a partnership and will go into the feed business here. They will open their store in the Pfaadt building on North Ohio avenue.

———

A woman, who has been in police court many times, was arrested in Midway last night by Policeman Lucas and charged with parading the streets in man’s attire.

100 Years

July 18, 1920

The Sidney Chautauqua closed last evening with one of the largest crowds in attendance during the entire week. During the evening, it was announced that sufficient pledge cards for tickets had been secured to guarantee the Chautauqua for another year. The following officers were elected: H.E. Bennett, president; Harry Faulkner, vice president; S.V. Wilcutts, secretary, and F.D. Christian, treasurer. The board of directors were all re-elected.

———

Samuel Leever and Edward Etyinger, who come here from Philadelphia, have purchased the Enterprise Dry Cleaning plant of Ben Levine and assumed charge of the business. They also conduct an operation in Piqua.

———

E.H. Ferrell, of this city, is making arrangement for an extended trip through South America in the interest of several of the manufacturing plants of Sidney. Leaving New York on Aug. 1, he expects to be gone about eight months.

75 Years

July 18, 1945

Capt. Paul C. Bratten has arrived back in the states after two years of service in the European theatre of war, and is expected to arrive home here later this week. Mrs. Bratten received a telephone call from the captain this morning advising of his arrival by plane from Marseilles, France.

———

First Lt. Wilbur Piper, Jr. has been awarded the bronze star, according to word received by members of his family. The citation was for “meritorious service” while serving with the 83rd division in Europe.

———

A business deal of importance was announced jointly today by Ray Killian and Elmer J. Reser, with the latter purchasing the Killian Market, at 213 South Ohio avenue. Reser, formerly associated with the Monarch Machine Tool Co. for 21 years, will take over the operation on July 28.

———

“Russia’s Position – East and West,” was the subject of the talk given by Simon Davidian, a native of Armenia when he spoke at the joint meeting of the Rotary, Kiwanis and Altrusa clubs yesterday noon at the Hotel Wagner.

50 Years

July 18, 1970

Gene Hansen, soil conservationist, has been assigned to the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation district as acting district conservationist.

Previously assigned to Licking and Logan counties, he trained in the latter county uinder David Nesser, district conservationist.

———

Joseph Monnier, senior partner of Monnier & Co., certified public accountants, has been named a member of the board of directors of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association.

Monnier, whose appointment was announced today, fills the vacancy on the board created by the death in April of Clyde Millhoff.

———

The Sidney Kiwanis Club at its noon dinner meeting Wednesday paid honor to Ray L. Erwin, 121 East Pinehurst, for his work during the past two years in connection with the Kiwanis-sponsored two-week summer camp for retarded children.

Harold Wiley, chairman of the Kiwanis boys and girls committee, presented Erwin with a certificate of recognition stating that Erwin has unselfishly given of his time and efforts to see that the children attending the camp enjoyed themselves and were safe. Kiwanis president James Brentlinger added to Wiley’s thanks to Erwin and expressed appreciation on behalf of the entire club.

25 Years

July 18, 1995

The Subway restaurant in the Sidney Plaza was robbed at gunpoint by two men Sunday night. A Subway employee was robbed of an undetermined amount of money. The suspects then left through the front door and ran toward Sixth Avenue. No vehicle was seen or heard when they left.

Both suspects are men in their early 20s who are 6 feet to 6 feet two inches tall. One has a medium build and weighs 200 to 210 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, a purple T-shirt, and a black baseball cap with a white Nike symbol on it. The other suspect has a muscular build and weighs 240 to 250 pounds. He was reported to be wearing white jeans, a black T-shirt, and he had a short haircut with lightning bolts cut into the sides, which came to a point in the back.

This case is still being investigated and the police department is asking that if anyone saw anything suspicious or someone resembling these descriptions, to please contact Detective Mike Hayes or the police department at 498-2353.

———

The Sidney City Board of Education Monday night:

Named Pam Higgins principal of Parkwood Elementary School and Dan Graf principal of Whittier Elementary School. Also, Ben Edmonds was appointed full-time director of pupil services.

Tabled for more study a proposal to expand pay-to-participate fees to performing areas of music at the high school.

Approved changes in the student dress code.

———

Members of Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority observed its 74th Anniversary with a dinner recently at the Sidney Holiday Inn. The sorority colors of green and white were used with white candles in crystal candelabras. Each place was marked with a potted white impatient plant in memory of Mrs. Robert M. Peters given by her sister Vera D. Ginn. The favors of the evening were crystal ring holders filled with mints furnished by active member Mrs. Lyle Baker.

The invocation was given by the president, Mrs. Ronald E. McCrum. Tribute was paid to the 11 ladies that started Alpha Gamma Chapter by Vera D. Ginn. A moment of silence was observed for two former members that died this past year, Mrs. Robert (Frances) Stockstill and Miss Louise Bustitter. Dub bridge was enjoyed with every player receiving a gift.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org