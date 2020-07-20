Shelby County reports 8 more cases of COVID-19

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the county’s total to 90 positive cases.

The new cases involve a woman in her 30’s, a man in his 30’s, a woman in her 20’s, a woman in her 80’s, a woman in her 40’s, a man in his 30’s, a man in his 30’s and a man in his 40’s

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and two boys in the age range of 10 to 19; six men and six women in their 20s; four men and nine women in their 30s; five men and five women in their 40s; six men and eight women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; three men and five women in their 70s; two men and four women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, 63 Shelby County residents are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 135 total cases, 16 hospitalizations, 100 recovered cases and five deaths of COVID-19.

In Miami County, there have been 576 positive cases with 65 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths in the county. There are 427 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 265 positive cases have been recorded with 29 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 36 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 203.

Logan County has had 88 positive cases with seven hospitalizations, one death and 62 presumed recovered.

During Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 76,186 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 9,610 have been hospitalized with 2,344 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,189 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 50% are women and 49% are men. The median age is 43. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.